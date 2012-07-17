Recipe Makeover: Dairy-Free Triple Chocolate Slush

There are few things that scream "summer" more than ice cream. Served up in a cone, a cup, (or my personal favorite, as a milkshake), there’s nothing better than a cool, creamy treat as the crazy heat of summer rolls on.

However, not only dairy-consumers should be able to revel in this seasonal ritual, which is why I reworked this Triple Chocolate Slush recipe to make it completely dairy-free.

Just follow the four simple tweaks below, and you’ll be sipping away on a delicious non-dairy treat perfect on a warm summer evening (or any time for that matter!)

1 cup milk (In order to make this recipe dairy-free, I substituted the cow's milk with 1 cup of soy milk such as Silk)

1/3 cup sugar (I omitted the sugar completely in this recipe, reasoning that the chocolate and the ice cream would be plenty sweet enough on their own)

2 cups premium vanilla ice cream (Again, in order to keep the recipe dairy-free, I replaced the vanilla ice cream with 2 cups of vanilla soy ice cream, such as SoDelicious)

Garnishes: whipped cream (I made a dairy-free whipped cream by combining a 15 oz can of full-fat coconut milk with 1 tsp. sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla, whipped until stiff)

This recipe could not have turned out any better. It was a welcome treat to my non-dairy family members and even passed the test with those self-declared “dairy-only” drinkers! The soy vanilla ice cream was a perfect imitation of the real thing allowing the drink to keep all of it’s flavor and thickness without losing an ounce of taste. Additionally, the omission of the extra sugar went completely unnoticed—an added bonus for those watching their waistlines!