How to Make Dairy-Free Avocado Ice Cream

Did you know you can make ice cream with avocados? Yes, your favorite source of healthy fats has a starring role in this tropical ice cream recipe. The creamy superfruit lends monounsaturated fats, nutrients, and fiber while coconut, bananas, and vanilla work together to create a delightful tropical flavor you'll love. Watch the video for the recipe and the step-by-step demonstration, because you know the ice cream is calling your name.

RELATED: 5 Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Ingredients

3 very ripe large bananas (about 17 oz.)

2 5.4-oz. cans coconut cream

2 ripe medium avocados (about 19 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

½ cup maple syrup

2 Tbsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. bourbon

1 tsp. lime juice

Generous pinch of sea salt

Toasted unsweetened coconut, for topping (optional)

RELATED: How to Make Ice Cream Without an Ice Cream Maker

Preparation

1. In a high-speed blender, combine all ingredients, except optional toasted coconut; blend until smooth.

2. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 3 hours or up to overnight (be sure to press plastic wrap directly on the surface to prevent discoloration).

3. Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Serve right away, or transfer to an airtight container, cover, and freeze to serve later.

4. Top with toasted coconut, if desired.