You can sign up for Daily Harvest in three simple steps. Using the intuitive website prompts, submit your zip code and email to gain access to the plans and pricing. Select your plan, choosing from three box sizes—small with nine items, medium with 14 items, and large with 24 items. Now it's time to fill your box! The Daily Harvest menu is extensive and provides plenty of options for different dietary preferences. Before you begin throwing items in your virtual cart, notice the filter option in the upper left corner of the order page. This handy tool allows you to completely customize your food options based on different diets and preferences. For example, if you're like me and cilantro isn't your jam, the filter will remove all dishes that have cilantro. Alternatively, for someone who maybe has an unhealthy obsession with avocados (*cough also me*), you can use the filter to highlight dishes with your absolute favorite ingredients. You can also choose to filter dishes by different dietary restrictions like those that are gluten free, high protein, keto, low cal, low carb, low sugar, paleo, and vegan. Each item has customer reviews to help you decide, and once you've tasted the items, you can rate them as well.