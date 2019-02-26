Daily Harvest Just Launched New Savory Breakfast Bowls With Keto and Paleo Options

We totally get it: Making time for breakfast in the mornings can be tough, especially if you're already running late, have to be up extra early for a meeting, or need to get your kids ready for school.

Luckily, Daily Harvest has just launched a new collection of breakfast-inspired Harvest Bowls, and we couldn't be more excited. The four savory recipes put a veggie-packed spin on beloved weekend brunch picks—and you can enjoy them at home or at the office in minutes. The best news? They come in keto- and paleo-friendly varieties.

"There was so much desire from our customers for more savory options from Daily Harvest for breakfast," Rachel Drori, Founder and CEO of Daily Harvest, tells Health, "so we launched a new collection of vegetable-packed harvest bowls inspired by brunch favorites."

Want to know all the yummy details? Here's exactly what goes into each bowl:

Butternut Squash + Kale Shakshuka: This paleo-friendly bowl is inspired by the Middle Eastern classic Shakshuka (think: herb-y za'atar and sweet tomato) and is full of olive oil, flaxseed, and vegetables like butternut squash, tomato, cauliflower, and kale—making it one satisfying breakfast. One bowl rings in at 120 calories and serves up protein, calcium, iron, potassium, fiber, and vitamins.

Spinach + Shiitake Grits: Taking a page out of southern cuisine, this Harvest Bowl tastes like a generous helping of cheesy grits with greens. Containing millet in place of cornmeal (read: a tiny gluten-free seed rich in magnesium), this bowl features vitamin B12-rich yeast, cashew butter, garlic, and olive oil to give it that cheesy taste, and it's topped with satiating spinach, basil, and shiitake mushrooms, so you feel full until lunch. This bowl has 140 calories, and it's packed with iron, potassium, fiber, and vitamins.

Broccoli Rice + Dill Pilaf: Perfect for those on the keto diet, this bowl might remind you of a lemon-dill grain bowl. Loaded with broccoli rice, asparagus, coconut cream, crunchy organic seeds, arugula, and lemon-dill dressing, it will power your day thanks to its healthy fats. One bowl comes in at 340 calories and has calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins to boot.

Sweet Potato + Wild Rice Hash: If you like breakfast burrito bowls, this will be your new go-to (sans tortilla). It boasts wild rice, sweet potatoes, maitake mushrooms, great northern beans, a smoky-sweet tomato sauce, and it wouldn't be a burrito bowl without avocado! Each bowl has 190 calories, as well as fiber, protein, calcium, niacin, and biotin.

To enjoy, just empty the contents of your Harvest Bowl into a stove pan or microwave-safe bowl, reheat, and voila—you'll have a delicious, healthy meal in no time. We're stocking up on these bowls ASAP to make squeezing in breakfast even easier.

