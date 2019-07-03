14 Adorable Lunch Boxes That Will Actually Make You Want to Bring Your Lunch to Work

Mustering up the motivation on Sundays to meal prep for the week ahead can be tough. But what if you had a super cute reason to tote your lunch to the office? These covetable lunch boxes and insulated food bags make packing lunch way more fun. Also great: Not only will you look stylish eating out of these practical food carriers, you’ll also save on money and calories by not buying your midday meal out. Who knew a lunch box had the power to kick-start your meal prep ambitions, boost your bank account, and keep you fit?

RELATED: 7 Secrets of People Who Pack Their Lunch Every Day