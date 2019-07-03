14 Adorable Lunch Boxes That Will Actually Make You Want to Bring Your Lunch to Work

Forget takeout. These chic food carriers will motivate you to tote a homemade lunch to the office.
Mustering up the motivation on Sundays to meal prep for the week ahead can be tough. But what if you had a super cute reason to tote your lunch to the office? These covetable lunch boxes and insulated food bags make packing lunch way more fun. Also great: Not only will you look stylish eating out of these practical food carriers, you’ll also save on money and calories by not buying your midday meal out. Who knew a lunch box had the power to kick-start your meal prep ambitions, boost your bank account, and keep you fit?
1
Kate Spade Lunch Tote
This polka dot lunch tote might just be the chicest way to BYOL. Pro tip: Use it to pack simple yet sophisticated midday meals like this poached salmon and kale salad.
2
Unichart Square Lunch Box
Sweet pastel containers stack perfectly inside this insulated food bag. Pack soup in the topmost container (it keeps contents warm for two to three hours!), then fill the other two with brown rice and salad for a well-rounded lunch.
3
State Rodgers Lunch Box
Thanks to the metallic finish, this gold lunch box is perfect for toting snacks to work and doubles as a sleek clutch, so you don't have to lug multiple bags to the office.
4
Picnic Time Pranzo Insulated Lunch Tote
This genius little food carrier has designated spots for utensils, a napkin, and portable salt and pepper shakers, all of which come with the lunch box. Your mom would be proud of how practical this one is.
5
Fjällräven Kanken Mini Cooler
Does this pink Fjällräven lunch box take us back to the third grade? Yes. Do we love it for that reason? Also yes. Bonus: The inside zippered pocket can hold a soft ice pack, so your food and beverages stay cool from point A to point B.
6
Ju-Ju-Be Lunch Bag
Feminine and spacious, this insulated lunch bag also acts as a bottle holder, and can fit three tall bottles. Bring it to work when you’re packing perishable items...or bringing wine to a girlfriend's house.
7
Homespon Reusable Printed Lunch Bag
Non-toxic and eco-friendly, this insulated canvas bag can fit a whole day’s worth of grub. It’s also water-resistant with a damp-proof interior, so you can use it transport drinks for a picnic or store wet bathing suits after the kids’ swim practice.
8
Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Lunch Box
This stylish camouflage lunch box features a soft, insulated snack compartment that easily wipes clean and an external storage sleeve with a waterproof zipper to stow items like your keys and phone.
9
Kipling Graham
Don’t let its size fool you; this adorable lunch bag can accommodate containers big and small. Boasting an insulated interior and mesh pocket for securing drinks or dressing, it also has a top handle and crossbody strap to make carrying it even easier. Choose from bright teal, pink, or black.
10
Burton Lunch Sack
Ideal for taking your lunch to work, the slopes, or on a hike, this pretty floral sack has a coated interior to keep your stuff cool and a carabiner that can attach to a day pack.
11
Carhartt Vertical Lunch Cooler with Water Bottle
Great for commuters, this water-repellent crossbody bag stays dry (unlike a soggy brown paper bag) in light showers and snow. It has a front zip pocket for condiments and utensils and includes a 20-ounce water bottle, so you can hydrate on your bike ride to and from the office.
12
Packit Freezable Lunch Bag
This colorful striped bag might just convince you to eat the rainbow (read: all the veggies) at lunchtime. Also great? It folds up for compact storage in the freezer, and the buckle handle conveniently attaches to strollers, messenger bags, backpacks, and duffels when you're on the go.
13
Dakine Lunch Box
A fashionable alternative to the paper bag lunch, load this mint and peach two-toned box up with lunch, snacks, and a cool drink to stay fueled all day long.
14
Modern Picnic The Luncher
Don’t want to go from the office to happy hour or dinner with your lunch box? No problem. Opt for this sophisticated, vegan leather lunch tote from Modern Picnic that looks more like a purse—and comes with insulation and an interior slot for your silverware. Pick from classic neutrals like black, blush, navy, and white, or opt for the bamboo top handle for an extra hit of style.