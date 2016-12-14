8 Million Cuisinart Food Processors Recalled for Broken Blades

Beware: There could be shards of metal in your smoothie bowl. The Conair Corporation is recalling the blades from 8 million of its Cuisinart food processors because fragments of the blades can break off over time. The company has received 69 reports of people who found pieces of metal in their processed food. Thirty of those reports involved tooth injuries and mouth lacerations (yikes).

The recall applies to 22 models sold between July 1996 and December 2015. All of the affected models contain a stainless steel blade with four rivets and a plastic beige center hub, says a report from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

So before you whip up your next batch of banana ice cream or chocolate-avocado pudding, be sure to check if your Cuisinart model is on the list of faulty devices. "Consumers should immediately stop using the food processor’s riveted blade and contact Cuisinart for a free replacement blade," according to the commission's report.

You can contact Cuisinart by calling 877-339-2534, or online at recall.cuisinart.com.