Cucumbers: Quick and Easy Low-Cal Soup

If you've got cucumbers + Greek-style yogurt + scallions + lemon zest and juice, you've got all the makings for a refreshing summer recipe: Frances Largeman-Roth's chilled cucumber soup.

If you’re like me, you buy too many cucumbers at the farmers market (or have grown too many in your garden) and need to do something with them. This refreshing, quick soup recipe is a great way to use up those cukes.