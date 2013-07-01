Crowdsourced: What's Your Favorite Fast and Healthy Dish to Make?

Getty Images
We asked our Facebook and Twitter followers for some of their best kitchen advice. Here's what they said:
Question: What's Your Favorite Fast & Healthy Dish to Make?
- "Sauté one green pepper, one onion and one can of roasted tomatoes in a skillet. Add chicken sausage and serve over rice...yum." —@AGRO2006
- "My favorite shortcut is a rotisserie chicken from the deli. I whip up some chicken tacos, topped with chopped purple cabbage, cheese and salsa." —Sylvia M., via Facebook
- "I combine sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers and red onion with feta, drizzle with olive oil and season with a pinch of salt, pepper and dried thyme. Voilà!" —Amani A., via Facebook
- "Scrambled eggs with black beans and Tabasco served on two corn tortillas." —@DoubleBoom211
- "I like turkey burgers on 100-calorie multigrain sandwich thins with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato." —Kortney C., via Facebook
- "I fill half a butternut squash with mixed country veggies, top with feta, then steam for 15 minutes and serve with fresh salsa on the side." —@naasleroux
- "Stuff a bell pepper with pilaf or beans, top with low-fat cheese and pop in the oven for 15 minutes." —@Dryas211
Celebrity share:
We even weighed in with outrJuly/August cover celebrity, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
- "I am so into arugula right now! I love it with olive oil, lemon and Parmesan. You can put an egg on top! I'm a fried-egg girl, over medium."
Professional cook share:
Superstar cook Padma Lakshmi, host of Bravo's Top Chef and author of Tangy Tart Hot & Sweet, reveals her no-fail quickie meals.
- Sautéed shrimp over salad greens: "Shrimp cooks really fast tossed in a pan with a bit of olive oil and spices. Great for protein with few calories!"
- Cottage cheese caprese salad: "I sub in low-fat cottage cheese for mozzarella and serve with the classic tomatoes, basil and aged balsamic vinegar."
- Lentils and rice: "I cook them with salt, bay leaves and water. In the meantime, I sauté veggies with curry powder. Then I mix it all together. Comforting, yummy and reheats beautifully."
Author and chef share:
- "I freeze pesto in ice cube trays. Quick to defrost in a plastic bag and used to season vegetables, grilled chicken and fish, they are like having money in the bank." —Julia Turshen, co-author with Gwyneth Paltrow of It's All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great
