Crowdsourced: What's Your Favorite Fast and Healthy Dish to Make?

We asked our Facebook and Twitter followers for some of their best kitchen advice. Here's what they said:

Question: What's Your Favorite Fast & Healthy Dish to Make?

"Sauté one green pepper, one onion and one can of roasted tomatoes in a skillet. Add chicken sausage and serve over rice...yum." —@AGRO2006

"My favorite shortcut is a rotisserie chicken from the deli. I whip up some chicken tacos, topped with chopped purple cabbage, cheese and salsa." —Sylvia M., via Facebook

"I combine sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers and red onion with feta, drizzle with olive oil and season with a pinch of salt, pepper and dried thyme. Voilà!" —Amani A., via Facebook

"Scrambled eggs with black beans and Tabasco served on two corn tortillas." —@DoubleBoom211

"I like turkey burgers on 100-calorie multigrain sandwich thins with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato." —Kortney C., via Facebook

"I fill half a butternut squash with mixed country veggies, top with feta, then steam for 15 minutes and serve with fresh salsa on the side." —@naasleroux

"Stuff a bell pepper with pilaf or beans, top with low-fat cheese and pop in the oven for 15 minutes." —@Dryas211

Celebrity share:

We even weighed in with outrJuly/August cover celebrity, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"I am so into arugula right now! I love it with olive oil, lemon and Parmesan. You can put an egg on top! I'm a fried-egg girl, over medium."

Professional cook share:

Superstar cook Padma Lakshmi, host of Bravo's Top Chef and author of Tangy Tart Hot & Sweet, reveals her no-fail quickie meals.

Sautéed shrimp over salad greens: "Shrimp cooks really fast tossed in a pan with a bit of olive oil and spices. Great for protein with few calories!"

Cottage cheese caprese salad: "I sub in low-fat cottage cheese for mozzarella and serve with the classic tomatoes, basil and aged balsamic vinegar."

Lentils and rice: "I cook them with salt, bay leaves and water. In the meantime, I sauté veggies with curry powder. Then I mix it all together. Comforting, yummy and reheats beautifully."

Author and chef share:

"I freeze pesto in ice cube trays. Quick to defrost in a plastic bag and used to season vegetables, grilled chicken and fish, they are like having money in the bank." —Julia Turshen, co-author with Gwyneth Paltrow of It's All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great

