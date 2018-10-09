Crispy Curried Chickpea Snack Mix

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active time
10 Mins
Total time
35 Mins
Yield
4 servings
By Health.com

Swap out your usual bag of salty trail mix for this healthy crispy curried chickpea recipe, filled with protein and nutrients.

Ingredients

  • 1 15-oz. can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and patted dry
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
  • 11/2 teaspoons Madras curry powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely ground sea salt
  • 1/4 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons dried unsweetened cherries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 200
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 28g
  • Sugar per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 170mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a rimmed baking sheet in oven; preheat oven to 450°F. Meanwhile, gently rub chickpeas between 2 kitchen towels to remove skins; discard skins. 

Step 2

Remove baking sheet from oven. Stir together chickpeas and oil on baking sheet. Bake at 450°F until crisp, 22 to  25 minutes, stirring once. Stir in flaked coconut, and continue baking until toasted, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in curry powder and salt. Cool completely on baking sheet, about 20 minutes. Stir in apricots and cherries.

You May Like

Read More