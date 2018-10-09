Step 2

Remove baking sheet from oven. Stir together chickpeas and oil on baking sheet. Bake at 450°F until crisp, 22 to 25 minutes, stirring once. Stir in flaked coconut, and continue baking until toasted, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in curry powder and salt. Cool completely on baking sheet, about 20 minutes. Stir in apricots and cherries.