Everything We're Buying in the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Target Collection—Before It Sells Out

Teigen's new collection for Target includes chic serve-ware, cooking tools, and more.
Exciting news: The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection for Target is officially here. The line, which debuts shortly after the launch of Teigen's much-awaited second cookbook, includes over 40 different kitchen items ranging from glassware to cutlery to pots and pans. Each piece boasts stylish details—think stoneware tabletop items, gold accents, and on-trend hues—as well as the ridiculously affordable prices you'd expect from a Target collection.
"I’ve always wanted people to love what they’ve cooked from my books," Teigen said in a press release. "Creating a collection was a natural extension of my passion for food, and I am so excited for everyone to be proud of and truly love their kitchen and tools."
Below, a few of the items we're adding to our carts ASAP today (you can shop the full collection here). But hurry—we're guessing these Teigen-designed pieces are going to sell out quickly.
5qt Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven with Lid
Dutch ovens can normally be on the pricey side, so we were especially excited to see this budget-friendly version in Teigen's collection. With ombre green enameled finish and champagne gold handles, it's as beautiful as it is useful. Whip up soups, stews, sauces, and more.
Tidbit Bowls with Wood Tray
Holiday entertaining just got a lot more stylish, thanks to this four-piece set of stoneware bowls that are perfect for serving dips. Plus, it would also make a great hostess gift.
Acacia Wood Salad Serving Set
Wooden salad spoons are incredibly handy; they're easy to wash, and sturdy enough to hold up year after year. But the gold accents on this pair take them to the next level—and you can't beat the price.
Oval White Stoneware Platter with Brown Rim
A serving platter is a must during the holiday season. Whether you're using it to display Teigen's roasted carrots or famous shake 'n' bake chicken (hey, it's all about balance this time of year!), this stoneware plate will steal the show.
Kitchen Utensils Collection
At just $5 each, do yourself a favor and stock up on these spoons. We're loving the wood handles and muted gray and green silicone hues; mix and match for a stylish set.
Aluminum Frying Pan Set
Everyone needs a good aluminum pan in their kitchen for searing meat and fish, whipping up a stir-fry, or quickly cooking eggs. This two-piece set is a steal, and you won't be sacrificing quality for price: They have a three-layer Teflon nonstick coating (read: they're scratch-resistant) and silicone handles that make them easy to grab.