Everything We're Buying in the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Target Collection—Before It Sells Out

Exciting news: The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection for Target is officially here. The line, which debuts shortly after the launch of Teigen's much-awaited second cookbook, includes over 40 different kitchen items ranging from glassware to cutlery to pots and pans. Each piece boasts stylish details—think stoneware tabletop items, gold accents, and on-trend hues—as well as the ridiculously affordable prices you'd expect from a Target collection.

"I’ve always wanted people to love what they’ve cooked from my books," Teigen said in a press release. "Creating a collection was a natural extension of my passion for food, and I am so excited for everyone to be proud of and truly love their kitchen and tools."

Below, a few of the items we're adding to our carts ASAP today (you can shop the full collection here). But hurry—we're guessing these Teigen-designed pieces are going to sell out quickly.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter