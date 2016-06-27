4 Delicious Ways to Upgrade Corn on the Cob

Tasty toppings to make summer corn season even happier.

Beth Lipton
June 27, 2016

For each of these recipes, you'll want to start with fresh corn. Ideally, you'll cook it on the same day you buy it at the farmers' market. Shuck, then cook your preferred way. (Our faves: Boil in salted water for 3 minutes, or grill.) Slather toppings onto cooked cobs. 

Maple Butter Corn on the Cob

4 Tbsp. softened unsalted butter
1 Tbsp. maple syrup
Pinch of course sea salt

Brush 1 to 2 teaspoons on each ear of corn. (Save any extra for toast.)

Creamy Chipotle Corn on the Cob

1 seeded, minced chipotle
1 Tbsp. lime juice
2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
Pinch of salt and pepper

Brush 1 to 2 teaspoons on each ear of corn.

Pesto Parm Corn on the Cob

1 tsp. olive oil
1 tsp. pesto
1 to 2 tsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Spread on 1 ear of corn.

Classic Boil Corn on the Cob

2 Tbsp. melted unsalted butter
3/4 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
Pinch of salt

Brush 2 to 3 teaspoons on each ear of corn.

