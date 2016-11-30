3 Easy-to-Make (and Nutritious) Holiday Cookie Recipes

Holiday cooking can be healthy and delicious—even dessert doesn’t have to be completely devoid of nutritional content this year. Watch this video to learn how to make three simple and delicious healthier cookie recipes for all your holiday party needs this season. Each recipe incorporates whole food ingredients that your family will love–plus they’ll get the added benefit of eating nutrition-dense foods.

For example, the dietary fiber in the rolled oats helps keep you satisfied, so rather than reaching for three cookies, you might just eat one. And the antioxidants in the dark chocolate may help improve cardiovascular health – as do the healthy fats in walnuts. Watch the video for step-by-step demonstrations and then make ‘em yourself.