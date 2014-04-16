Cook This! Snapper With Zucchini and Tomato

You can get a healthy dinner on the table in just 20 minutes! This nutrition-packed, low-calorie recipe for is perfect for those busy weeknights.

In this video, Holley Grainger, nutrition editor of MyRecipes.com, shows you how to put together this satisfying, 300-calorie meal. It calls for simple ingredients including snapper, a low-calorie, lean source of protein that's rich in selenium, vitamin A, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids; zucchini, a weight-loss superfood that's high in fiber and water but low in calories; tomatoes, another superfood that's rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and beta-carotene; and shallot, a heart-healthy vegetable that's high in fiber, potassium, and antioxidants.

This is the perfect dish for two people on date night, or you can easily double it to feed a bigger group. Try it once, and it may very well become your new go-to favorite.

Ingredients: snapper fillets, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, dry vermouth or white wine, minced shallots, fresh oregano, fresh basil, lemon juice, lemon rind, olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper



Get the recipe: Snapper With Zucchini and Tomato