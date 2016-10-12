5 Fancy Coffee Shop Drinks You Can Totally Make at Home

Bye-bye, barista: With a few simple ingredients and a blender, you can make these delicious flavored coffee drinks in seconds at home.
Can't start the day without a trip to your local coffee shop for a Salted Caramel Latte or White Chocolate Mocha? We have good news: Making your own flavored coffee drinks is a lot easier than you might think, and just as delicious as the ones your favorite barista whips up. Save money—and know exactly what's going into your cup—with these easy at-home coffee drinks.
For each of the recipes below, start out with 8 oz brewed coffee. Pour the coffee into a blender along with the ingredients listed, blend, and sip away. Each recipe serves 1.
1
White Chocolate Mocha
You'll need:
1/2 cup milk of choice
1 Tbsp. coconut oil
3 Tbsp. chopped cacao butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1-2 Tbsp. coconut sugar
2
Chocolate-Hazelnut Coffee
You'll need:
2 Tbsp. chocolate-hazelnut spread
3 Tbsp. milk of choice
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
3
Salted Caramel Latte
You'll need:
1 Tbsp. unsalted grass-fed butter
1 tsp. coconut oil
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3 pitted dates
1-2 tsp. raw honey
Pinch of salt (or more, to taste)
4
Coconut-Cardamom Latte
You'll need:
1/3 cup coconut cream
1 Tbsp. coconut oil
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground cardamom
Pinch of cinnamon
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 Tbsp. coconut sugar, optional