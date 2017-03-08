How to Make Healthy Coconut Shrimp in the Microwave

Coconut shrimp isn’t exactly a health item. It usually falls somewhere between saucy buffalo wings and cheesy spinach artichoke dip on the starters menu. But the sweet and savory dish can actually be made way healthier with the right ingredients—and it takes almost no effort at all.

If you’re concerned this recipe could be too complicated for you, it’s most definitely not. In fact, the entire thing is made in the microwave (yes, really). All you have to do is combine the ingredients in a coffee mug, pop the cup in the machine, and heat. In less than five minutes, you’ll have a mug meal that only tastes totally decadent.

In this recipe, we put a slimmer spin on the typically caloric dish with nourishing ingredients like olive oil. In case you didn’t know, olive oil is basically your diet’s best friend, as long as it’s consumed in moderation. That’s because olive oil is packed with antioxidants and works to keep your LDL cholesterol (aka the “bad” kind) in check and your HDL cholesterol (the “good” kind) up. So yes, olive oil is one of the most delicious ways to protect yourself against heart disease.

Other tasty ingredients help make this healthier version of coconut shrimp a recipe you’ll come back to. Unsweetened coconut provides satisfying flavor sans sugar, while anti-inflammatory garlic adds to the savory side of the dish.

Watch this video to see just how easy it is to make healthier coconut shrimp in your microwave at home. What’s stopping you? You’re only five minutes away from a restaurant-worthy meal.