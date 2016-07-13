How to Make Coconut French Toast with Raspberry Syrup

Feel like mixing it up? Try coating your French toast in shredded coconut, then add some homemade raspberry syrup and voila—an exotic twist on a breakfast classic! Watch the video for the recipe and the step-by-step demonstration. Your friends—and your taste buds—will thank you.
Ingredients
2 large eggs
1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
4 thick slices sourdough bread
2 Tbsp. shredded coconut
cooking spray
1 cup raspberries
2 Tbsp. maple syrup
Preparation
1. Combine eggs, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl.
2. Lightly dip bread slices in egg mixture; pat shredded coconut onto both sides of bread.
3. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add bread slices, and cook 4 minutes on each side until golden.
4. Combine raspberries and maple syrup in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Serve over French toast.
Nutrition information
Calories per serving: 410
Fat per serving: 12g
Saturated fat per serving: 5g
Monounsaturated fat per serving: 2.5g
Polyunsaturated fat per serving: 1.5g
Protein per serving: 16g
Carbohydrate per serving: 58g
Fiber per serving: 6g
Cholesterol per serving: 215mg
Sodium per serving: 470mg