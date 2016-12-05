How to Make Cloud Bread

Is it a pancake? Is it an omelet? Is it bread? Well, it’s sort of all of the above. This ultra-light and easy-to-make cloud bread will be your new go-to for sandwiches or pretty toast creations. Not only is this super simple recipe a gluten-free way to satisfy your carb cravings, but because it only contains Greek yogurt and eggs, it’s also a protein powerhouse!

Watch this video from Cooking Light to learn how to make this fluffy, 2-ingredient “bread.” Start by separating egg yolks and whites into two different bowls. Then add baking powder to the egg whites and whip them together with an electric mixer until it becomes light and fluffy.

In a separate bowl, mix the egg yolks and Greek yogurt together. Then fold the fluffy egg whites into the yolk and yogurt combo, along with just a pinch of salt. Using a measuring cup, scoop out the mixture and place onto a lined baking sheet. Spread the batter around to make a total of five “rounds.” Then bake in a 500-degree oven for fifteen minutes.

From here, your options are endless! Layer ham and cheese between two pieces, for a lighter version of a classic comforting sandwich. Or go for something sweet by spreading ricotta on top of the bread, followed by sliced strawberries and a drizzle of honey. You can also create a new variety of trendy avocado toast by simply topping your cloud bread with smashed avocado, along with a pinch of salt and pepper. Try one of these tasty combos, or get creative and invent some of your own!