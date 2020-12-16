7 Citrus Recipes Packed With Vitamin C
A strong immune system, a healthy heart, glowing skin…vitamin C–packed citrus has full-body benefits. This winter, experiment beyond the breakfast table and add Cara Caras, clementines, Meyer lemons, and mandarins to both sweet and savory dishes.
Grapefruit Bourbon Smash
Bourbon and grapefruit juice are an amazing sweet-tart match. But this drink works without alcohol, too—just add some extra seltzer.
Ingredients: Ice cubes, fresh grapefruit juice, bourbon, orange marmalade, raspberry sparkling water, fresh rosemary
Calories: 156
Roasted Carrots With Citrus
Colorful carrots and citrus plus pistachios means this vegan side is packed with fiber and tons of nutrients.
Ingredients: multicolored carrots, black pepper, olive oil, kosher salt, dried dates, fresh orange juice, sherry vinegar, mixed citrus fruits, pepitas, unsalted pistachios, coriander seeds
Calories: 245
Winter Greens With Clementines and Smoked Almonds
Hearty greens serve as a canvas for smoky almonds, pungent blue cheese, and sweet clementines.
Ingredients: clementines, olive oil, lemon juice, honey, Dijon mustard, kosher salt, black pepper, mixed wintergreens, smoked almonds, blue cheese, pomegranate arils
Calories: 176
Seared Salmon With Spicy Lemon Relish
Hot serrano chiles, sweet Meyer lemons, and refreshing parsley and mint come together for a flavor-packed relish that’s also full of antioxidants and polyphenols.
Ingredients: lemon, parsley, fresh mint, shallot, serrano chile, garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, kosher salt, salmon
Calories: 415
Seared Pork With Mojo-Style Sauce
Pork chops are easy, which makes them a great back-pocket weeknight dinner option.
Ingredients: navel oranges, olive oil, center-cut pork chops, cumin, kosher salt, garlic, serrano chile, lime juice, avocado, oregano
Calories: 320
Braised Chicken With Lemon, Orange, and Olives
Sear the chicken on the stovetop and then simmer it in the oven to get a crisp skin with tender meat.
Ingredients: olive oil, chicken thighs, kosher salt, navel oranges, leeks, garlic, fresh ginger, crushed red pepper, lemon, thyme, olives
Calories: 481
Citrus and Ricotta Tart
Thanks to a puff pastry crust, this impressive dessert couldn’t be simpler.
Ingredients: puff pastry, ricotta cheese, vanilla extract, honey, ground cardamom, mixed citrus fruits, walnuts, lime zest
Calories: 202