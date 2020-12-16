7 Citrus Recipes Packed With Vitamin C

By Liz Mervosh
December 16, 2020
A strong immune system, a healthy heart, glowing skin…vitamin C–packed citrus has full-body benefits. This winter, experiment beyond the breakfast table and add Cara Caras, clementines, Meyer lemons, and mandarins to both sweet and savory dishes.

Grapefruit Bourbon Smash

Bourbon and grapefruit juice are an amazing sweet-tart match. But this drink works without alcohol, too—just add some extra seltzer.

Ingredients: Ice cubes, fresh grapefruit juice, bourbon, orange marmalade, raspberry sparkling water, fresh rosemary

Calories: 156

Roasted Carrots With Citrus

Colorful carrots and citrus plus pistachios means this vegan side is packed with fiber and tons of nutrients.

Ingredients: multicolored carrots, black pepper, olive oil, kosher salt, dried dates, fresh orange juice, sherry vinegar, mixed citrus fruits, pepitas, unsalted pistachios, coriander seeds

Calories: 245

Winter Greens With Clementines and Smoked Almonds

Hearty greens serve as a canvas for smoky almonds, pungent blue cheese, and sweet clementines.

Ingredients: clementines, olive oil, lemon juice, honey, Dijon mustard, kosher salt, black pepper, mixed wintergreens, smoked almonds, blue cheese, pomegranate arils

Calories: 176

Seared Salmon With Spicy Lemon Relish

Hot serrano chiles, sweet Meyer lemons, and refreshing parsley and mint come together for a flavor-packed relish that’s also full of antioxidants and polyphenols.

Ingredients: lemon, parsley, fresh mint, shallot, serrano chile, garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, kosher salt, salmon

Calories: 415

Seared Pork With Mojo-Style Sauce

Pork chops are easy, which makes them a great back-pocket weeknight dinner option. 

Ingredients: navel oranges, olive oil, center-cut pork chops, cumin, kosher salt, garlic, serrano chile, lime juice, avocado, oregano

Calories: 320

Braised Chicken With Lemon, Orange, and Olives

Sear the chicken on the stovetop and then simmer it in the oven to get a crisp skin with tender meat.

Ingredients: olive oil, chicken thighs, kosher salt, navel oranges, leeks, garlic, fresh ginger, crushed red pepper, lemon, thyme, olives

Calories: 481

Citrus and Ricotta Tart

Thanks to a puff pastry crust, this impressive dessert couldn’t be simpler. 

Ingredients: puff pastry, ricotta cheese, vanilla extract, honey, ground cardamom, mixed citrus fruits, walnuts, lime zest

Calories: 202

