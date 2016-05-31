Turn Sweet Potato Chips Into Dessert With a Little Cinnamon and Sugar

The sweet potato is one of those vegetables that disproves the idea that healthy food can't also be delicious. Sweet potatoes are, well, sweet of course, and so versatile. Plus, they're packed with nutrients, including vitamins A and C, iron, and potassium.

One of our favorite ways to eat the orange root veggie is in chip form, and since our minds are never far from dessert, we decided to turn the chips into a sweet and spicy, crispy treat. To start we tossed thin slices of sweet potato with a little heart-healthy olive oil, then sprinkled on a touch of salt and cinnamon-sugar, and put them in the oven to bake. You can enjoy these chips on their own, or with a fruit salsa. (This tropical fruit salsa would be delicious.)

Cinnamon-Sugar Sweet Potato Chips

Serves: 2 to 4

2 sweet potatoes (about 19 oz. total), scrubbed and dried

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Salt

2 Tbsp. sugar (preferably evaporated cane crystals)

1 tsp. cinnamon

Olive oil cooking spray