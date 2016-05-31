Turn Sweet Potato Chips Into Dessert With a Little Cinnamon and Sugar

They make an irresistibly crunchy treat.
The sweet potato is one of those vegetables that disproves the idea that healthy food can't also be delicious. Sweet potatoes are, well, sweet of course, and so versatile. Plus, they're packed with nutrients, including vitamins A and C, iron, and potassium.
One of our favorite ways to eat the orange root veggie is in chip form, and since our minds are never far from dessert, we decided to turn the chips into a sweet and spicy, crispy treat. To start we tossed thin slices of sweet potato with a little heart-healthy olive oil, then sprinkled on a touch of salt and cinnamon-sugar, and put them in the oven to bake. You can enjoy these chips on their own, or with a fruit salsa. (This tropical fruit salsa would be delicious.)
Cinnamon-Sugar Sweet Potato Chips
Serves: 2 to 4
2 sweet potatoes (about 19 oz. total), scrubbed and dried
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
Salt
2 Tbsp. sugar (preferably evaporated cane crystals)
1 tsp. cinnamon
Olive oil cooking spray
- Preheat oven to 250ºF. Line 2 large baking sheets with foil.
- Using a mandoline or a very sharp chef's knife, slice sweet potatoes very thinly (1/8- to 1/16-inch thick). Try to make the slices as uniform as possible to ensure even cooking. Place slices in a large bowl, add oil, and gently toss with your hands to coat potato slices. Season lightly with salt.
- In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. Add about 2/3 of mixture to bowl and gently toss to coat.
- Mist sheets with cooking spray. Spread potato slices on sheets, taking care not to let them overlap. Bake for 1 hour. Turn slices over, mist with cooking spray and sprinkle with remaining cinnamon-sugar mixture. Bake 25 to 35 minutes longer, until chips are golden. They will crisp up as they cool.