Chrissy Teigen Trying to Make Pho is All of Us in the Kitchen

Chrissy Teigen is the honest bombshell we want to be best friends with, in part because she's proved that she's all of us at one point or another. Whether she's proudly sharing photos of her stretch marks or opening up about her struggle with postpartum depression, Teigen isn't afraid to get real.

So when the 31-year-old sounded off on Instagram yesterday about the challenges of cooking a complex recipe, we once again thought preach and then promptly hit like.

20 HOURS LATER, I HAVE COMPLETED MAKING MY OWN PHO AND I WILL LITERALLY NEVER DO THIS AGAIN EVER. GO SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL PHO PLACE UNLESS YOU FEEL LIKE RIPPING YOUR HAIR OUT A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 31, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Teigen's all-caps rant came after she tried cooking her own pho, the traditional Vietnamese soup that's typically made with rice noodles, veggies, fresh herbs, and a flavor-packed broth.

"20 HOURS LATER, I HAVE COMPLETED MAKING MY OWN PHO AND I WILL LITERALLY NEVER DO THIS AGAIN EVER," Teigen captioned the photo, which featured a bowl of pho topped with onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, and scallions. "GO SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL PHO PLACE UNLESS YOU FEEL LIKE RIPPING YOUR HAIR OUT."

We've had our butts kicked by a complicated recipe before, but since Teigen is a chef herself—she came out with her cookbook Cravings ($30, amazon.com) last year—we have a feeling this one was exceptionally involved.

Tiegan may have sworn off homemade Pho, but if you've been thinking of attempting it, don't ditch the dish altogether. Here's our go-to recipe that lets you get your pho on without wanting to rip your hair out.

Packed with bold flavors thanks to superfood ingredients like anti-inflammatory ginger and antioxidant-rich cinnamon, our recipe can be ready in under an hour. Just chop, simmer, then slurp.