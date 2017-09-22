Hey Chrissy Teigen, This Is the Secret Ingredient You Actually Need for Amazing Banana Bread

Model, cookbook author, and generally amazing human Chrissy Teigen needed brown bananas to make banana bread yesterday. And in typical Chrissy Teigen fashion, she decided to use Twitter for help sourcing them. It all began with a tweet yesterday afternoon:

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Motivated by this prize and the glory of delivering Teigen her essential brown bananas, the model's 7.53 million followers immediately began posting photos of themselves with the fruit. Some ignored the rules and tried to make the deal with yellow bananas, so Teigen had to get more specific.

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Twitter user @bymeg responded that she had five brown bananas, enough for Teigen to send her "assistant" (a.k.a. her mom, Vilailuck Teigen) to pick them up. As a safety precaution, Teigen added that Meg would have to eat some of the banana before making the trade.

just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

The deal was made, and Meg did indeed receive a pair of Legend’s undies, which he said he approved of.

already home. that was...so fast. I will now do all grocery shopping like this pic.twitter.com/DLAzKvDezI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Yes and I approve. Can't make banana bread without brown bananas! — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 21, 2017

Just when we thought the brown banana saga was over, it turned out five bananas weren't enough for Teigen's recipe. She returned to Twitter to request more bananas, or else there would be no delicious banana bread. Of course, Twitter came through again.

I really, really hate to say this but. I need one more banana pic.twitter.com/DBqKjQpSM7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Come get the 2 for me (1 extra in case). I’m in West Hollywood near Laugh Factory! pic.twitter.com/YsHVtXgJTA — Jake Updegraff (@OnAirJake) September 21, 2017

my mom just goes "if I go he better have 2 bananas I not going in traffic for 1" she's like a real dealer — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

this is no longer my banana bread. this is *our* banana bread. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

Finally, Teigen had the ingredients she needed. Banana bread baking commenced!

All this banana talk got us thinking about own banana bread recipe. We may be a little biased, but we think it's the best version ever. Yes, bananas are crucial, but we include another good-for-you ingredient that will take your bread to the next level. Teigen, take note: it's avocado. Not only does this superfood make banana bread perfectly moist, it delivers a boost of satisfying healthy fats. Our version is also gluten-free (it uses almond meal instead of flour), has no refined sugar (instead, we add subtle sweetness from maple syrup), and a good source of protein and fiber.

Of course, like Teigen, you still need brown bananas. Sadly, unless you have a Twitter following as large as hers, you’ll probably have to buy them green and patiently wait for them to ripen on the counter until they're brown enough to bake with. But in the meantime, buy some avocados to add to your recipe. You won’t regret it!