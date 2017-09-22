Hey Chrissy Teigen, This Is the Secret Ingredient You Actually Need for Amazing Banana Bread

Chrissy Teigen was on the hunt for brown bananas yesterday, but there’s another ingredient she may want to add to her banana bread recipe for a healthy boost.
Model, cookbook author, and generally amazing human Chrissy Teigen needed brown bananas to make banana bread yesterday. And in typical Chrissy Teigen fashion, she decided to use Twitter for help sourcing them. It all began with a tweet yesterday afternoon:
Motivated by this prize and the glory of delivering Teigen her essential brown bananas, the model's 7.53 million followers immediately began posting photos of themselves with the fruit. Some ignored the rules and tried to make the deal with yellow bananas, so Teigen had to get more specific.
Twitter user @bymeg responded that she had five brown bananas, enough for Teigen to send her "assistant" (a.k.a. her mom, Vilailuck Teigen) to pick them up. As a safety precaution, Teigen added that Meg would have to eat some of the banana before making the trade.
The deal was made, and Meg did indeed receive a pair of Legend’s undies, which he said he approved of.
Just when we thought the brown banana saga was over, it turned out five bananas weren't enough for Teigen's recipe. She returned to Twitter to request more bananas, or else there would be no delicious banana bread. Of course, Twitter came through again.
Finally, Teigen had the ingredients she needed. Banana bread baking commenced!
All this banana talk got us thinking about own banana bread recipe. We may be a little biased, but we think it's the best version ever. Yes, bananas are crucial, but we include another good-for-you ingredient that will take your bread to the next level. Teigen, take note: it's avocado. Not only does this superfood make banana bread perfectly moist, it delivers a boost of satisfying healthy fats. Our version is also gluten-free (it uses almond meal instead of flour), has no refined sugar (instead, we add subtle sweetness from maple syrup), and a good source of protein and fiber.
Of course, like Teigen, you still need brown bananas. Sadly, unless you have a Twitter following as large as hers, you’ll probably have to buy them green and patiently wait for them to ripen on the counter until they're brown enough to bake with. But in the meantime, buy some avocados to add to your recipe. You won’t regret it!