6 Chocolate Desserts You Won't Believe Are Keto

Think going keto means cutting out chocolate? Nope. Just because you’re on the low-carb, high-fat keto diet doesn’t mean you can’t still savor your chocolate fix—thanks to sugar-free chocolate and natural sweeteners. We found 6 decadent keto chocolate recipes that are simple to make on your own.

RELATED: 9 Easy Keto Desserts to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Image zoom joyfilledeats.com

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Serendipity fans, this one’s for you. Recreate your own romantic frozen hot chocolate date with this recipe from Joy Filled Eats.

Image zoom greenandketo.com

Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts

You never expected there to be a keto alternative to the chocolate doughnut, did you? Thanks to this recipe from Green and Keto, this breakfast favorite doesn’t have to be off limits.

RELATED: 7 Keto Cupcakes That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Image zoom wholesomeyum.com

No-Bake Chocolate Cheesecake

This chocolate cheesecake from Wholesome Yum has our mouths watering at the sight of it. The best part? No stove or oven required.

Image zoom momfoodie.com

Healthy Chocolate Truffles

These healthy chocolate truffles from Mom Foodie are the perfect addition to any party. Plus, making them only requires four ingredients.

Image zoom forgetsugarfriday.com

Chocolate Covered Pecans

A handful of these chocolate covered pecans by Forget Sugar Friday will satisfy your sweet tooth and keep candy cravings at bay.

RELATED: 13 Keto Snacks People Are Loving on Pinterest

Image zoom greenandketo.com

No-Bake Chocolate, Almond, and Coconut Cookies

These cookies, from Green and Keto, are a keto-friendly triple threat. And you don't have to turn on your oven to make them.

To get more nutrition and diet tips delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Balanced Bites newsletter.