How to Make Fat-Burning Double Fudge Brownies

Healthy brownies? Yes, they exist! Former model and healthy dessert chef Crosby Tailor shows us how to whip up decadent brownies with better-for-you ingredients.
If your New Year's resolution was to cut back on sweets but you desperately miss dessert, good news: It is possible to have your cake and eat it, too. Or in this case, your brownies.
While working at the food market Erewhon in Los Angeles a few years ago, model-turned-healthy dessert chef Crosby Tailor learned to reconcile his sweet tooth with his desire to stay fit.
"I was dating a girl and [we] were both having issues eating things that had a lot of sugar," Tailor tells us. "It turned into a little bit of a love affair, figuring out how to make these sugar-free sweets."
The model soon taught himself to make luscious baked goods that taste (and look) incredible. Even better, many of his go-to recipes are packed with protein and healthy fats, thanks to ingredients like coconut oil and nut butter. And instead of using refined sugar, Tailor prefers to sweeten his dishes with Lakanto, which is made from erythritol and monk fruit.
Luckily for us, Tailor was willing to share his go-to chocolate chunk double fudge brownie recipe—just in time for Valentine's Day. Want to see how it's done? Watch us make the brownies on Health's Facebook page, then get the full recipe below.
Crosby's Chocolate Chunk Double Fudge Brownies
Yield: 12 brownies
For the chocolate chunks:
1/2 oz. cacao butter, chopped (we like HealthWorks Cacao Butter, $16 on amazon.com)
2 Tbsp. Lakanto sweetener ($8; amazon.com)
4 Tbsp. cacao powder (we like HealthWorks Cacao Powder, $11 on amazon.com)
2 pinches pink Himalayan salt
2 Tbsp. Bulletproof Brain Octane oil ($23; amazon.com)
10 drops vanilla Stevia ($7; amazon.com)
For the brownies:
1/3 cup melted coconut oil or Brain Octane Oil (plus more for greasing pan)
3 large eggs (preferably pastured)
1/2 cup Lakanto sweetener
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 Tbsp. smooth, unsalted almond butter (such as Barney Butter Bare Smooth) or ghee
1/3 cup cacao powder
1/4 cup coconut flour
1/8 tsp. pink Himalayan salt
1 recipe Crosby's Chocolate
For the almond butter icing:
1 Tbsp. smooth almond butter
1 1/2 tsp. Brain Octane Oil (or MCT oil)
1 Tbsp. Lakanto
Generous pinch pink salt
- Make chocolate: Place cacao butter in a small heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cacao butter has melted. Remove bowl from top of pan. Place 2 Tbsp. Lakanto in a high-speed blender or coffee grinder; process until powdery.
- Add powdered Lakanto, cacao, and salt to bowl with cacao butter; stir until mixed. Add Brain Octane and Stevia; stir until just combined. Freeze for 20 minutes.
- Make brownies: Preheat oven to 350ºF; grease an 8-inch square baking dish with coconut oil. In a medium bowl, whisk together coconut oil, eggs, and vanilla until combined. In a small bowl, combine cacao powder, coconut flour, salt, and Lakanto; stir to mix. Add to egg mixture; mix well. Stir in ghee or almond butter; mix well. Spread batter in prepared baking pan.
- Remove Crosby’s Chocolate from freezer; place on a cutting board. Using a sharp chef’s knife, chop chocolate into chunks. Sprinkle on top of brownie batter. Bake for 13 to 18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into brownies comes out clean (brownies should still look fudgy). Let cool in pan on a wire rack.
- Make icing: Place all ingredients in a bowl; stir until well combined. Spread on top of cooled brownies. Cut into 12 pieces and serve.