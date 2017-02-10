How to Make Fat-Burning Double Fudge Brownies

If your New Year's resolution was to cut back on sweets but you desperately miss dessert, good news: It is possible to have your cake and eat it, too. Or in this case, your brownies.

While working at the food market Erewhon in Los Angeles a few years ago, model-turned-healthy dessert chef Crosby Tailor learned to reconcile his sweet tooth with his desire to stay fit.

"I was dating a girl and [we] were both having issues eating things that had a lot of sugar," Tailor tells us. "It turned into a little bit of a love affair, figuring out how to make these sugar-free sweets."

The model soon taught himself to make luscious baked goods that taste (and look) incredible. Even better, many of his go-to recipes are packed with protein and healthy fats, thanks to ingredients like coconut oil and nut butter. And instead of using refined sugar, Tailor prefers to sweeten his dishes with Lakanto, which is made from erythritol and monk fruit.

Luckily for us, Tailor was willing to share his go-to chocolate chunk double fudge brownie recipe—just in time for Valentine's Day. Want to see how it's done? Watch us make the brownies on Health's Facebook page, then get the full recipe below.

We're making double fudge fat-burning brownies with Crosby Tailor Wehr. Posted by Health on Thursday, February 9, 2017

Crosby's Chocolate Chunk Double Fudge Brownies

Yield: 12 brownies

For the chocolate chunks:

1/2 oz. cacao butter, chopped (we like HealthWorks Cacao Butter, $16 on amazon.com)

2 Tbsp. Lakanto sweetener ($8; amazon.com)

4 Tbsp. cacao powder (we like HealthWorks Cacao Powder, $11 on amazon.com)

2 pinches pink Himalayan salt

2 Tbsp. Bulletproof Brain Octane oil ($23; amazon.com)

10 drops vanilla Stevia ($7; amazon.com)

For the brownies:

1/3 cup melted coconut oil or Brain Octane Oil (plus more for greasing pan)

3 large eggs (preferably pastured)

1/2 cup Lakanto sweetener

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 Tbsp. smooth, unsalted almond butter (such as Barney Butter Bare Smooth) or ghee

1/3 cup cacao powder

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/8 tsp. pink Himalayan salt

1 recipe Crosby's Chocolate

For the almond butter icing:

1 Tbsp. smooth almond butter

1 1/2 tsp. Brain Octane Oil (or MCT oil)

1 Tbsp. Lakanto

Generous pinch pink salt