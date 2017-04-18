8 Healthy-ish Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Who doesn't love chocolate chip cookies? Whether you prefer them crispy or chewy, just a whiff of cookies straight out of the oven is enough to make your mouth start watering. And while old-school chocolate chip cookie recipes tend to be full of unhealthy fats and tons of sugar, Health has developed lightened-up recipes of this classic dessert. Our lower-calorie treats use better-for-you ingredients, meaning you can indulge in a cookie without the guilt. Simply employ the innovative baking methods outlined in these recipes, and keep your portions in check.

If you haven’t made baked goods from scratch in a while, these recipes will make the process a breeze with simple step-by-step instructions. When you check out the nutritional information on these recipes, you’ll see exactly what you are eating. Plus, if you are following a gluten-free or Paleo diet, we’ve got the best recipes out there for you.