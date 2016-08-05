How to Make Chocolate-Avocado Pudding

Great news, pudding lovers! Indulging in a sweet bowl of smooth, chocolaty goodness doesn’t have to be considered a cheat snack any longer. Here’s a recipe for a pudding that is free of refined sugar and dairy products. Even better, it’s quick and easy to whip up. The key to this nutrient-rich, sugar-free and yummy recipe? Avocados! Watch the video to learn how to make this healthy treat.

RELATED: This Ice Cream Recipe Will Take Your Avocado Obsession to the Next Level

Ingredients

RELATED: How to Make a Chocolate Avocado Smoothie

2 ripe avocados (about 16 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

2 ripe medium bananas (about 13 oz.)

5 medjool dates (about 3 oz.), pitted

1/3 cup raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa (about 25g)

3 Tbsp. maple syrup or raw honey

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Cacao nibs, coconut, or chopped nuts for topping, optional

Preparation

RELATED: Metabolism-Boosting Recipe: Avocado Whip

1. Place all ingredients in a food processor or high-speed blender and process until smooth, scraping down sides as needed.

2. Top with cacao nibs, coconut, or nuts, if desired.

3. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. (You may need to stir before serving.)