Chipotle's New Keto, Whole30, and Paleo Meals Are The Best Thing About 2019 So Far

If you love Chipotle as much as we do, then we've got good news. The Mexican fast food chain just launched three new "Lifestyle Bowls" to accommodate keto, paleo, and Whole30 diets, and we are in celebration mode. You can still indulge in a delicious Mexican meal even if you're dieting, which might just be the best news of 2019 so far.

Nobody wants to hear about your New Year’s resolutions. And with our new menu shortcuts nobody will have to (because your mouth will be full). Meet our new #keto, #Whole30, #paleo, and #highprotein bowls: https://t.co/v2fA8uVVrV — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 2, 2019

While the ingredients may be nothing new, tweaking the menu slightly to create these convenient diet-friendly options can help patrons stick to their preferred eating plans when grabbing a quick bite. Curious to know what exactly goes into each of the bowls? We've got you covered with a list of ingredients, plus how many calories you can expect.

Keto salad bowl (580 cal): carnitas, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, guacamole, and romaine lettuce

Paleo salad bowl (455 cal): barbacoa, fajita veggies, tomatillo-green chili salsa, guacamole, and romaine lettuce

Whole30 salad bowl (500 cal): carnitas, grilled fajita veggies, tomato salsa, guacamole, romaine lettuce

If you've hopped on one of these trendy diet bandwagons for the new year but are feeling a little overwhelmed with what you can and cannot eat, we've done the homework for you. Following a keto diet? Make sure you're filling your plate with protein (read: fish, meat, poultry), reduce your carb intake, and increase healthy fats. For the paleo diet, you'll be sticking to fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, and nuts. Keep it simple. If you want to give the elimination-style Whole30 diet a go, you'll be cutting out all soy, dairy, grains, alcohol, legumes, and added sugars from your diet for a month.

Diets can be tricky, but fortunately these bowls take the guesswork out of ordering. And, participating Chipotle locations are now offering free delivery until January 7. Thank. You. 2019. So whether you're tethered to your office desk or need to fuel up post-workout, you can still enjoy fast food with a Chipotle lifestyle bowl—and feel good about sticking to you diet.

