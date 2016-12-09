How to Make High-Protein Chickpea Waffles

Want to try a savory, protein-packed version of one of your favorite breakfast treats? These chickpea waffles should do the trick!

Not only is this recipe a fun spin on a classic dish, but it’s also a much healthier way to enjoy waffles. Since they use chickpea flour, these fluffy waffles are way more nutrient-rich (not to mention, gluten-free!). That’s because chickpeas are part of the pulse family—seeds that grow within pods (lentils, peas, etc.)—which are packed with protein, complex carbs, iron, magnesium, and other important nutrients. Not only will all of these factors make your revamped waffles way healthier, but they’ll also keep you feeling satisfied and energized all day long.

RELATED: 4 Gluten-Free Desserts That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

So skip the syrup this weekend, and watch this video from Cooking Light to learn how to make savory waffle instead! Start by heating up olive oil in a skillet. Then add chopped shallots, garlic cloves, and thyme. Cook this mixture for a total of three minutes. After that, add dry white wine, chopped tomatoes, and a little sprinkle of salt and pepper. Cook for five minute.

In a bowl, whisk together chickpea flour, milk, oil, salt, pepper, white cheddar cheese, and egg yolk until completely combined. Then mix in vinegar and baking powder. In another bowl, beat the separated egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the batter until combined. Then it’s time to break out the iron and start whipping up some waffles!

RELATED: An Easy Omelet You Can Have for Breakfast or Dinner

Cook the batter for five minutes, and then transfer the golden-brown waffles onto a plate. Top them with the tomato mixture and finish the whole thing off with a poached egg. Finally, grab your fork and knife and dig in to all the healthy perks of this fun and flavorful breakfast!