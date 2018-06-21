You’d Never Guess This Chickpea Cookie Dough Is Healthy

We’ve heard about dessert hummus and edible, egg-free cookie dough. And thanks to one blogger, these two examples of deliciousness have been combined to make the ultimate treat: a protein-packed cookie dough recipe. The secret ingredient? Chickpeas.

“I have a major sweet tooth,” Krista Rollins, creator of Joyful Healthy Eats tells Health. “I also just had a baby so was trying to satisfy that sweet tooth while trying to lose that baby weight. Enter this chickpea cookie dough! It’s amazing. The key to the smooth texture, even though tedious, is peeling off some of those chickpea skins!”

Chickpeas are extremely versatile, gluten-free, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Research even suggests that consuming them can lower your risk of diabetes and help you lose weight.

With Rollins’ recipe, you can make this nutrient-rich cookie dough yourself. All you need are seven ingredients: chickpeas, peanut butter, vanilla extract, maple syrup, cinnamon, chia seeds, and 60% cacao chocolate chips or cocoa nibs. (The full recipe and instructions are here).

Cookie dough that doesn’t put you at risk of contracting salmonella and has health benefits? We’re heading to the nearest grocery store for a can of chickpeas.