Chick-fil-A Just Announced a Bold Move to Make Their Menu Healthier

Chick-fil-A is cleaning up their menu in 2016. On January 18th, coleslaw will be removed from the chain's side item offerings and replaced with a kale and broccolini salad. This marks a big shift for the chain, which has offered coleslaw for the past 49 years. It will also make Chick-fil-A the first fast food chain to offer kale nationwide, Business Insider reported.

This new item, which the chain is calling the "Superfood Side," was created in conjunction with award-winning Atlanta-based chef, Ford Fry. The chopped kale and Broccolini salad will come with a maple vinaigrette dressing, dried sour cherries and a blend of walnuts, almonds, and pecans. It will be sold in 5 oz. and 8 oz. portions.

“The Superfood Side is not something you would expect to see at a fast food restaurant, and we’re thrilled to kick off 2016 with something that can help people stick to their New Year’s resolutions to eat healthfully. Customers who have tried it rave about having an option that’s incredibly healthy where you don’t have to sacrifice great taste,” David Farmer, vice president of the menu and development strategy for Chik-fil-A, said in a company press release.

One of the large kale salads amounts to 170 calories, compared to a whopping 360 calories in a medium coleslaw. Chik-Fil-A's planned advertising campaign around the new side will suggest pairing it with the eight-count grilled nuggets to create a full meal for only 280 calories.

Will you miss the coleslaw? Worry not: to retire the item in style, Chik-fil-A released the original coleslaw recipe so fans can still make it at home.