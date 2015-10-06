General Mills Recalls 1.8 Million Boxes of Cheerios

Cheerios are being yanked off supermarket shelves after an incident at a California manufacturing facility may have mistakenly added wheat to the boxes labeled gluten-free.

On Monday, General Mills released an official statement announcing the voluntary recall of 1.8 million boxes of original yellow box Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios after wheat flour was accidentally introduced into the gluten-free oat flour system at the company's facility in Lodi, Calif.

General Mills found out about the problem when two consumers reported illnesses after eating Cheerios, while additional complaints were shared online, General Mills spokesperson Kirstie Foster told CNNMoney. The food company confirmed that the recall is an isolated incident: The original Cheerios and Honey Nut variety out of other facilities remain FDA compliant and gluten-free, General Mills said in a separate statement on the Cheerios website.

"We’ll also continue to test products and our oat flour supply extensively to ensure our products meet the gluten-free standard. We care about what you and your family eat and we are truly sorry for this mistake," the statement said. "We will work extremely hard to earn back your trust."

Those with wheat allergies, celiac disease, or gluten intolerance should not consume Cheerios products labeled with "LD" (indicating that the box was produced at the Lodi facility) and the "Better If Used By" dates here:

Honey Nut Cheerios

July 12, 2016

July 13, 2016

July 14, 2016

July 15, 2016

July 16, 2016

July 17, 2016

July 18, 2016

July 20, 2016

July 21, 2016

July 22, 2016

July 23, 2016

July 24, 2016

July 25, 2016

Yellow Box Cheerios

July 14, 2016

July 15, 2016

July 16, 2016

July 17, 2016

If you bought one of the affected boxes, you can contact General Mills for a replacement or full refund at 1-800-775-8370.

