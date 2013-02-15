Celebrate World Cabbage Day With 5 Tasty Recipes

Get ready folks--Sunday is World Cabbage Day!

And we think this lowly, but oh-so-versatile cruciferous veggie, definitely deserves its day.

How do we love cabbage? Let us count the ways.

From sauerkraut to soup to salad, cabbage gives dishes a crunchy texture and unique flavor we can't find anywhere else.

Plus, it wouldn't really be St. Patrick's Day without some sort of cabbage dish, now would it?

Cabbage is rich in vitamin C, low in calories, and contains fiber, calcium, and iron too.

So in honor of World Cabbage Day, here are some of our favorite cabbage-containing recipes:

Try this recipe: Potato-Cabbage Soup

Ingredients: Olive oil, unsalted butter, savoy cabbage, scallions, garlic, chicken broth, potatoes

Calories: 207

Try this recipe: Waldorf Coleslaw

Ingredients: shredded cabbage, Granny Smith apple, raisins, walnuts, plain fat-free yogurt, fat-free mayonnaise, honey, horseradish

Calories: 69

Try this recipe: Confetti Slaw With Poppy-Seed Dressing

Ingredients: Cider vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, fresh dill, poppy seeds, olive oil, green cabbage, red cabbage, matchstick carrots

Calories: 40



Try this recipe: Red Cabbage and Apple Salad With Ginger Vinaigrette

Ingredients: apple cider vinegar, grated peeled fresh ginger, Dijon mustard, honey, minced garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, red cabbage, Napa cabbage, Granny Smith apple, fresh lemon juice, golden raisins, sunflower seeds

Calories: 219

Try this recipe: Chinese Chicken-Cabbage Salad with Peanut Sauce

Ingredients: rice wine vinegar, olive oil, sesame oil, bottled Thai peanut sauce, Napa cabbage, shredded carrot, scallions, rotisserie chicken, black sesame seeds

Calories: 302

Read more: