These Easy Cauliflower Recipes Only Take 30 Minutes or Less
Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower
Parmesan and panko give this vegetarian dinner a satisfying, crunchy texture.
Ingredients: cauliflower, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, panko, black pepper, cherry tomatoes, garlic, parsley, kosher salt, mayonnaise, lemon
Calories: 438
Cauliflower and Chicken Larb
Using pre-packaged frozen cauliflower rice is a huge time-saver, and with its Southeast Asian flavor, this quick veggie dish will be a delicious addition to your Meatless Monday menu.
Ingredients: Napa cabbage, lime juice, Asian-style fish sauce, light brown sugar, canola oil, shallots, garlic, lemongrass, fresh ginger, ground chicken, cauliflower rice, scallions, cilantro, mint
Calories: 324
Cauliflower and Mushroom Tacos
You won't miss the meat in these amazing veggie tacos.
Ingredients: red onion, red wine vinegar, dark Mexican beer, honey, canola oil, cauliflower, cremini mushrooms, kosher salt, ground cumin, ancho chile powder, fresh cilantro, corn tortillas, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, lime wedges
Calories: 237