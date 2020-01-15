These Easy Cauliflower Recipes Only Take 30 Minutes or Less

By Robin Bashinsky
January 15, 2020
Greg Dupree
It’s one of the most versatile—and healthy—veggies around. Roast it, rice it, and break out of your rut with these quick and easy recipes.
Start Slideshow

1 of 3

Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

Photograher: Greg Dupree Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Try this recipe: Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

Parmesan and panko give this vegetarian dinner a satisfying, crunchy texture.

Ingredients: cauliflower, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, panko, black pepper, cherry tomatoes, garlic, parsley, kosher salt, mayonnaise, lemon

Calories: 438

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 3

Cauliflower and Chicken Larb

Photograher: Greg Dupree Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Try this recipe: Cauliflower and Chicken Larb

Using pre-packaged frozen cauliflower rice is a huge time-saver, and with its Southeast Asian flavor, this quick veggie dish will be a delicious addition to your Meatless Monday menu.

Ingredients: Napa cabbage, lime juice, Asian-style fish sauce, light brown sugar, canola oil, shallots, garlic, lemongrass, fresh ginger, ground chicken, cauliflower rice, scallions, cilantro, mint

Calories: 324

3 of 3

Cauliflower and Mushroom Tacos

Greg Dupree Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Try this recipe: Cauliflower and Mushroom Tacos

You won't miss the meat in these amazing veggie tacos.

Ingredients: red onion, red wine vinegar, dark Mexican beer, honey, canola oil, cauliflower, cremini mushrooms, kosher salt, ground cumin, ancho chile powder, fresh cilantro, corn tortillas, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, lime wedges

Calories: 237

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com