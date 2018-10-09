Carrot-Swirled Parsnip Potato Mash

Total time
50 Mins
Yield
8 servings
By Health.com

Add some vegetables to your mashed potato recipe on Thanksgiving by making this carrot and parsnip potato mash. Get the instructions here.-

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 11/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. cubes (about 4 cups)
  • 12 ounces carrots, peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces (2 cups) (from 4 carrots)
  • 12 ounces parsnips, peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces (2 cups) (from 4 parsnips)
  • 12 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
  • 3 cups unsalted chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • cracked black pepper, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 180
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Sugar per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 363mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and garlic in a large saucepan. Add broth, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer until all vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes. Pour through a strainer into a bowl, reserving cooking liquid.

Step 2

Transfer carrots and 3 of the garlic cloves to a mini food processor. Process until smooth, adding 1 to 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid as needed, about 30 seconds. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the oil and teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper. Pulse until combined, about 3 times.

Step 3

Mash potatoes, parsnips, and remaining 9 garlic cloves until smooth, adding cup cooking liquid as needed. Stir in remaining 3 tablespoons oil, teaspoon salt, and teaspoon black pepper. Spoon potato mixture into a large shallow bowl, and dollop with carrot mixture. Use the back of a spoon to swirl mashed carrots into mashed potatoes. Garnish with cracked black pepper. 

