How to Make It

Step 1 Combine potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and garlic in a large saucepan. Add broth, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer until all vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes. Pour through a strainer into a bowl, reserving cooking liquid.

Step 2 Transfer carrots and 3 of the garlic cloves to a mini food processor. Process until smooth, adding 1 to 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid as needed, about 30 seconds. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the oil and teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper. Pulse until combined, about 3 times.