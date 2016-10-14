How to Make Carrot Cake Pancakes

Mix up your morning routine with this spicy, Fall-friendly breakfast recipe that will combine your love of carrot cake with your love of Saturday morning flapjacks.

Health.com
October 14, 2016

Mix up your morning routine with this spicy, Fall-friendly breakfast recipe that will combine your love of carrot cake with your love of Saturday morning flapjacks. These carrot cake pancakes use low-fat buttermilk, honey butter, and various spices to make an indulgent and delicious breakfast that’s only 315 calories.

RELATED: Frosted Carrot Cake Squares

The carrots deliver a serving of fiber and boost your beta carotene for healthy skin and hair.

RELATED: Pineapple-Glazed Carrot Cupcakes

Watch the video to see a step-by-step demonstration on how to make them.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up