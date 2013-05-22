A Butterscotch Chip Cookie Recipe to Die For

Who can resist the sweet, smooth, buttery taste of butterscotch? Not me, which is why this recipe for Butterscotch Chip Cookies might be my new favorite (healthy-ish) dessert.
Instead of refined flour and white sugar, these cookies are made with gluten-free almond flour and naturally sweet coconut oil and maple syrup. The packaged, store-bought butterscotch morsels, however, aren't the most nutritious ingredient, but they sure taste delicious and are worth every calorie when it comes to a splurge. I hope you enjoy these cookies as much as I do!
Ingredients:
- 1.5 cups almond flour
- 1/4 cup melted coconut oil
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 3/4 cup butterscotch morsels
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.
- Refrigerate dough for at least 30 minutes.
- Remove dough from refrigerator. Roll dough into 1-inch balls and flatten with hand on a prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 15-17 minutes until cookies start to lightly brown on edges.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool before serving.
Makes 18 cookies
