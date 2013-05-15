Build a Leaner Burger With Buffalo

Updated May 15, 2013
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

From Health Magazine

Super tasty (and lean) buffalo meat elevates this recipe for Buffalo Burgers With Red Cabbage Slaw, adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 7 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

Pickled Okra Russian Dressing

1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup finely diced pickled okra

2 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Red-Cabbage Slaw

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 small head of red cabbage, shredded (4 cups)

1 large carrot, shredded (1â"2 cup)

Burger

1 pound ground buffalo (bison)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 1/4-inch-thick slices GruyÃ¨re (4 ounces)

4 hamburger buns

Instructions:

1.To make Pickled Okra Russian Dressing: Combine dressing ingredients; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

2. To make Red Cabbage Slaw: Whisk together vinegar, honey, oil, salt, and pepÂ­per in a large bowl. Add cabbage and carrot; toss to combine. Let sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes.

3. Prepare grill.

4. Form the ground buffalo into 4 (1/2-inch-thick) patties. Season with salt and pepper. Grill 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown. Flip the burgers and continue cooking them 3 more minutes or until a meat thermometer reaches 160 degrees (medium).

5. Place a slice of GruyÃ¨re on each burger, then close the grill lid. Cook about 1 minute or until cheese begins to melt.

6. Spread 1 tablespoon of the Pickled Okra Russian Dressing on the tops and bottoms of each bun. Place a burger on the bottom half of each bun, top with Red Cabbage Slaw, and cover with top of bun. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 burger with aboutÂ 1/4 cup slaw and 1 tablespoon Russian dressing)

Nutrition:

Calories 503; Fat 21g (sat 8g, mono 5g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 86mg; Protein 38g; Carbohydrate 41g; Sugars 12g; Fiber 4g; Iron 5mg; Sodium 943mg; Calcium 400mg

Adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!. Copyright Â© 2008 by Boy Meets Grill. Photographs Copyright Â© 2008 by Ben Fink. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House Inc.

© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com