Try this recipe: Warm Autumn Chicken and Rice Bowls

Nothing says fall like a hearty serving of squash and Brussels sprouts with pumpkin seeds. Toss with lean chicken and peppery arugula, and you've got an instant autumn classic.

Ingredients: Wild rice, delicata squash, Brussels sprouts, extra-virgin olive oil, chicken breast, ginger, arugula, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate seeds, tahini, white wine vinegar, garlic, kosher salt, black pepper, maple syrup, cayenne pepper

Calories: 576