Brussels Sprout Slaw With Lemon and Pecorino

Active time
20 Mins
Total time
35 Mins
Yield
8 servings
This low-calorie and vegetarian brussels sprout slaw recipe is the perfect side dish to any meal. Get the brussels sprout slaw recipe here.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 11/2 tablespoons nutritional yeast powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 pound fresh brussels sprouts, shaved crosswise (use a mandoline or thinly slice)
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped dried tart cherries
  • 1/3 cup Pecorino Romano cheese, finely grated (with a Microplane grater)
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 152
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Sugar per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 246mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 46mg

How to Make It

Whisk together oil, juice, yeast, salt, and pepper in a large serving bowl. Add brussels sprouts, and toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cherries, cheese, and parsley until combined. Sprinkle with pine nuts and thyme. 

