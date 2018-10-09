Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
This low-calorie and vegetarian brussels sprout slaw recipe is the perfect side dish to any meal. Get the brussels sprout slaw recipe here.
How to Make It
Whisk together oil, juice, yeast, salt, and pepper in a large serving bowl. Add brussels sprouts, and toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cherries, cheese, and parsley until combined. Sprinkle with pine nuts and thyme.