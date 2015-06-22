Recently Bought Bottled Water From These 14 Brands May Be Contaminated With E. Coli

A Pennsylvania company is issuing a voluntary recall of its bottled water from stores due to a potential E. coli contamination.

Niagara Bottling, which produces store-brand water for companies including 7-11 and Wegmans, said on their website that they pulled the products “out of an abundance of caution and in the strict interest of public safety” after being "notified that the source was potentially compromised."

According to Niagara, there have been no reported illnesses.

The E. coli was found in one of Niagara’s water supplies in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. Niagara is recalling all of the water produced from their Pennsylvania facilities between June 10th and June 18th, which can be easily identified by a "best by code" on the bottle that begins with either an F or A (e.g. A610JUN152000).

E. coli is a strain of bacteria that, when consumed, can cause vomiting, diarrhea, aches, and, in more severe cases, life-threatening dehydration or kidney failure.

Several of the 14 supermarkets that sell Niagara bottled water, including ACME, Shaw’s, and Wegmans, have already pulled the water from their shelves.

The water bottles were sold under the following names:

Acadia

Acme

Big Y

Best Yet

7-11

Niagara

Nature’s Place

Pricerite

Superchill

Morning Fresh

Shaw’s

Shoprite

Western Beef Blue

Wegmans

The incident serves as a good reminder that in some cases, bottled water is no safer than tap water. For more information on the recall, read Niagara's full notice, including the specific codes to look for on any water you may have purchased.

