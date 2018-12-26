Why Everyone Is Drinking Bone Broth—Plus the 4 Best Ones on Amazon

Bone broth has been said to have major health and skin benefits, including the ability to reduce wrinkles. Here, the four best bone broths on Amazon to try.

Although it's started to majorly gain momentum just this year, bone broth has been around for centuries. A staple of the Paleo diet—a diet based on the foods consumed by hunter-gatherers from thousands of years ago, including meat, poultry, fish, and fruits and vegetables—this hearty broth has become a popular beverage in the U.S.

If the term "bone broth" is throwing you off, you may know it better as chicken or beef stock. It's essentially a soup base made by simmering the bones and connective tissue of an animal (cow, chicken, turkey, duck, etc.) with seasoning in water for 12 to 24 hours, says Health Contributing Nutrition Editor, Cynthia Sass, RD, MPH.

As unappealing as it may sound, bone broth boasts good-for-your-skin collagen, which has oozed out of the joints and bones during the cooking process, adds New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. "It's packed with nutrients that provide energy and help make your skin look smoother."

It could have health and skin benefits

Unfortunately, there isn't enough research on drinking bone broth to nail down its exact health benefits. But it is rich in important amino acids and minerals, so gulping it down could fill nutritional gaps and may offer improved gut, joint, and skin health, Sass says.

While bone broth may sound totally unappetizing to you, it's easy to digest and filling, which could help support weight loss. Plus, some of the amino acids in bone broth have been tied to benefits including better sleep, reduced inflammation, and healing of the digestive tract, Sass adds.

Now, about that collagen: Because it's rich in amino acids, bone broth promotes collagen production, meaning it could help keep your skin youthful-looking (buh-bye, wrinkles). Collagen and elastic tissue are found in the dermis, or middle layer, of the skin and give it its fullness and plumpness, explains Dr. Jaliman. Although our bodies make new collagen every day, after age 25 we lose more collagen than we produce—leading to the fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin in your 30s and beyond, she adds. But drinking bone broth may boost your skin's collagen, helping to keep skin looking smooth and firm and reducing wrinkles.

How to slip bone broth into your daily diet

It might surprise you to know that sipping straight-up bone broth is not the only way to work the heralded liquid into your diet. Make a warming bone broth soup for dinner one night, or even blend it into your protein shakes, smoothies, or juices in the morning. Take it with you to the office and mix it into your oatmeal or yogurt for lunch.

Better still, you don't have to simmer chicken bones for days just to get your bone broth supply. If you can't be tethered to the kitchen or prefer a quick fix, you can actually buy it online (yep!). Here, the four best bone broths experts recommend scooping up on Amazon.

