Bobby Flay Cooks Healthy
In the kitchen with Bobby
The celeb chef lightens up his favorite dishes.
Roasted Shrimp With Smoked Chile Cocktail Sauce
Ingredients: plum tomatoes, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, pepper, chipotle chile canned in adobo sauce, horseradish, lime juice, honey, cilantro, shrimp
Calories: 181
Chopped Apple Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette
"If you aren’t a fan of blue cheese," Flay says, "try substituting feta or goat cheese in the salad. Both pair really well with apples and pomegranates."
Ingredients: pomegranate molasses, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, apples, baby spinach, endive, walnuts, blue cheese
Calories: 340
Spanish Spice-Rubbed Lamb Tenderloin with Farro Salad
"Spice rubs are a great way to add flavor and texture to meat and fish without extra calories or fat," Flay says. "Buy your own spices, and make your own blends to control the salt."
Ingredients: water, farro, kosher salt, extra-virgin olive oil, sherry vinegar, mint, pepper, goat cheese, pine nuts, Spanish paprika, ground cumin, ground mustard, fennel seeds, baby lamb chops, canola oil
Calories: 558
Pepper-Crusted Steak with Mustard-Mint Sauce
Ingredients:
Dijon mustard, honey, horseradish, mint, Kosher salt, pepper, New York strip steaks, canola oil
Calories: 321
Bahamian-Spiced Chicken with Yogurt-Cilantro Sauce
If you want less heat in the sauce, omit the habañero pepper.
Ingredients:
orange juice, lime juice, light brown sugar, ginger, ancho chile powder, ground coriander, ground cinnamon, allspice, habañero pepper, boneless, skinless chicken breats, plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt, shallots, cilantro, garlic, lime, salt, pepper, canola oil
Calories: 269
