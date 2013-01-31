Bobby Flay Cooks Healthy

Updated January 31, 2013
The celeb chef lightens up his favorite dishes for us.
In the kitchen with Bobby

Roasted Shrimp With Smoked Chile Cocktail Sauce

Ingredients: plum tomatoes, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, pepper, chipotle chile canned in adobo sauce, horseradish, lime juice, honey, cilantro, shrimp

Calories: 181

Roasted Shrimp With Smoked Chile Cocktail Sauce

Chopped Apple Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

"If you aren’t a fan of blue cheese," Flay says, "try substituting feta or goat cheese in the salad. Both pair really well with apples and pomegranates."

Ingredients: pomegranate molasses, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, apples, baby spinach, endive, walnuts, blue cheese

Calories: 340

Chopped Apple Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Spanish Spice-Rubbed Lamb Tenderloin with Farro Salad

"Spice rubs are a great way to add flavor and texture to meat and fish without extra calories or fat," Flay says. "Buy your own spices, and make your own blends to control the salt."

Ingredients: water, farro, kosher salt, extra-virgin olive oil, sherry vinegar, mint, pepper, goat cheese, pine nuts, Spanish paprika, ground cumin, ground mustard, fennel seeds, baby lamb chops, canola oil

Calories: 558

Spanish Spice-Rubbed Lamb Tenderloin with Farro Salad

Pepper-Crusted Steak with Mustard-Mint Sauce

Ingredients:

Dijon mustard, honey, horseradish, mint, Kosher salt, pepper, New York strip steaks, canola oil

Calories: 321

Pepper-Crusted Steak with Mustard-Mint Sauce

Bahamian-Spiced Chicken with Yogurt-Cilantro Sauce

If you want less heat in the sauce, omit the habañero pepper.

Ingredients:

orange juice, lime juice, light brown sugar, ginger, ancho chile powder, ground coriander, ground cinnamon, allspice, habañero pepper, boneless, skinless chicken breats, plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt, shallots, cilantro, garlic, lime, salt, pepper, canola oil

Calories: 269

Bahamian-Spiced Chicken with Yogurt-Cilantro Sauce

