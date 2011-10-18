Blue Cheese Dip

Health.com
October 18, 2011

From Health magazine


By Sarah DiGiulio
Ingredients: 1/4 cup plain Greek-style nonfat yogurt 2 tablespoons mayonnaise 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese (1 1/2 ounces) In a small bowl, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, and blue cheese. Mash any very large chunks of blue cheese with the back of a spoon to integrate it into the dip. Make the dip up to three days ahead and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Allow to come to room temperature before serving. Serve with No-Guilt Buffalo Wings.

Calories: 70

