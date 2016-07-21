How to Make a Bloody Maria

There’s nothing better than a healthier happy hour. This tasty take on the classic cocktail is chockfull of veggies, thanks to wholesome ingredients like salsa, cucumbers, and low-sodium vegetable juice. Add a dash of hot sauce and make the metabolism-boosting beverage even more flavorful. Watch the video for a step-by-step demo on how to mix this spicy, healthier cocktail.

Ingredients

2 cups organic low-sodium vegetable juice (such as R.W. Knudsen)

½ cup salsa (mild, medium, or hot)

4 oz. English cucumber (about 1/3 of a medium cucumber), peeled, halved lengthwise, seeds removed, chopped

2 Tbsp. lime juice (from 1 to 2 limes), plus extra limes for garnish (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Honey, optional

Hot sauce, optional

Preparation

1. In a blender, combine vegetable juice, salsa, cucumber and lime juice; blend until well combined and smooth.

2. Taste and season generously with salt and pepper. Blend again.

3. Add honey 1 tsp. at a time, if needed to balance flavor.

4. Add hot sauce, if desired.

5. To serve, pour ½ to 1 oz. tequila into a highball glass (ice is optional).

6. Top with ½ to 1 cup juice mixture. Garnish with lime, if desired.