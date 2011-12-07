Recipe Makeover: Better Than Classic Gingerbread

It's the time of year where baking abounds, and there's no more classic a baked good than gingerbread. The spice from the cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves fused with the strong aroma of dark molasses has the ability to encompass the entire home as it bakes.

It was for that very reason that I chose to tweak this Classic Gingerbread recipe.

Using the below substitutions, you'll get a great twist that's perfect for this holiday season!

2 cups all-purpose flour (I replaced this with 2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour. I used Bob's Red Mill in order to boost the fiber while still keeping the bread light and fluffy)

2 large eggs plus 1 large egg white (I used only 1 large egg and added a second large egg white in order to lower the cholesterol of the recipe)

1 cup packed brown sugar (I replaced this with Sugar in the Raw, a great natural brown-sugar substitute)

3/4 cup vegetable oil (I replaced the vegetable oil with 3/4 cup canola oil to decrease the saturated fat and add heart-healthy monosaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids)

This recipe could not have turned out better. Thanks to the whole-wheat pastry flour, the gingerbread maintained a light consistency rather than the dense texture that regular whole-wheat flour tends to offer. Both the egg and oil substitutions provide health benefits that make this bread a perfect item to enjoy with brunch, as a snack, or even as an after-dinner treat!