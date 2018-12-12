6 Delicious Vegetable Recipes for Any Meal

When it comes to vegetables, healthy doesn’t even begin to describe them. These nutritional superstars protect against nearly every chronic disease, fend off aging’s effects, support immunity, boost gut health, and contribute to glowing skin. Whew! According to experts, you should be eating at least 2 1⁄2 cups—five servings—of veggies a day. That may seem like a lot, but if you start with breakfast, that goal is completely doable. To help you on your way, each of these produce-packed recipes boasts a cup or more of the good stuff.