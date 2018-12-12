6 Delicious Vegetable Recipes for Any Meal
When it comes to vegetables, healthy doesn’t even begin to describe them. These nutritional superstars protect against nearly every chronic disease, fend off aging’s effects, support immunity, boost gut health, and contribute to glowing skin. Whew! According to experts, you should be eating at least 2 1⁄2 cups—five servings—of veggies a day. That may seem like a lot, but if you start with breakfast, that goal is completely doable. To help you on your way, each of these produce-packed recipes boasts a cup or more of the good stuff.
Roasted Sweet Potato Quesadillas
Try this recipe: Roasted Sweet Potato Quesadillas
You can't have enough veggies. This lighter quesadilla still has the gooey cheesiness of a traditional one, but with all the vegetables replacing the meat, it packs a ton more nutrition.
Ingredients: sweet potato, red onion, poblano chiles, parsnips, ground cumin, olive oil, kosher salt, whole-wheat tortillas, pepper Jack cheese, honey, black pepper, lime juice, baby arugula, radishes, Greek yogurt
Calories: 485
Huev-Oats Rancheros
Try this recipe: Huev-Oats Rancheros
The beauty of oats lies in their versatility. In this case, we went savory with a bowl inspired by the classic Tex-Mex breakfast.
Ingredients: unsalted vegetable stock, rolled oats, baby spinach, ground cumin, kosher salt, olive oil, bell pepper, onion, black beans, pico de gallo, eggs, scallions, jalapeño, black pepper
Calories: 398
Veggie Reuben
Try this recipe: Veggie Reuben
This healthier take on the deli classic swaps in veggies for corned beef. Mushrooms, cabbage, and pepper pump up the fiber and make this a filling, yet lighter, meal.
Ingredients: olive oil, button mushrooms, green cabbage, bell pepper, caraway seeds, kosher salt, rye bread, mayonnaise, ketchup, Swiss cheese, dill pickle
Calories: 365
Cauliflower Smoothie
Try this recipe: Cauliflower Smoothie
You can use more than just greens to veg up your next smoothie. Cauliflower is mild enough that it won't overpower the other ingredients, but it will still lend an extra helping of fiber and vitamin C.
Ingredients: fresh pineapple, frozen cauliflower, bananas, baby spinach, plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt, 2% reduced-fat milk
Calories: 227
Turkey-Vegetable Bolognese With Spaghetti Squash
Try this recipe: Turkey-Vegetable Bolognese With Spaghetti Squash
Swapping spaghetti squash for noodles is a great way to lighten up a dinner, but this version of the classic Italian meat sauce also uses turkey instead of beef.
Ingredients: spaghetti squash, olive oil, cremini mushrooms, ground turkey, carrots, yellow onion, garlic, crushed tomatoes, kosher salt, black pepper, parsley, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar, Parmesan cheese
Calories: 424
Chickpea Pasta With Squash And Broccoli
Try this recipe: Chickpea Pasta With Squash And Broccoli
This vibrant dish packs butternut squash and broccoli for a nutritious burst of more than just color. As an added bonus, the chickpea pasta is loaded with protein.
Ingredients: butternut squash, olive oil, kosher salt, chickpea pasta, broccoli florets, fresh basil, Parmesan cheese, lemons, garlic, crushed red pepper
Calories: 466