7 Snacks With Turmeric You Can Buy on Amazon

Turmeric is hot, and only getting hotter. Interest in this gorgeous wonder root—known for its anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and cancer-protective properties—has been growing exponentially. The ingredient has been popping in a wide range of packaged foods, from sweet chocolate to savory crackers. Below are seven products I've come across containing turmeric, all from Amazon.com.

Before you shop, it's important to note that while eating foods containing turmeric can be a delicious way to increase your intake, I wouldn’t count on them to fully deliver all of this superfood's benefits. First, the amount per serving may be scant, and is typically not listed (this is true of all the products I share below with the exception of the juice). Research also shows that a key protective compound found in turmeric called curcumin may not be well absorbed from the digestive system into the bloodstream without the addition of piperine, a substance found in black pepper (an add-in for only one of the foods below).

In some cases, you can easily add black pepper yourself, like sprinkling it into tea. Otherwise, enjoy these bonus turmeric products for their other healthful nutrients, and add fresh turmeric root or powder, along with black pepper, to your own meals and snacks. The combo pairs nicely in omelets, smoothies, oatmeal, overnight oats, soups, stews, chili, and salad dressing, or folded into hummus, tahini, and nut butter, or even melted dark chocolate. (Just be sure not to overdo it, since too much turmeric has been linked to unwanted side effects, including acid reflux, low blood sugar, and reduced iron absorption.)

