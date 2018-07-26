7 Snacks With Turmeric You Can Buy on Amazon

From chips to protein bars to chocolate, these snacks all contain this trendy superfood spice.
Turmeric is hot, and only getting hotter. Interest in this gorgeous wonder root—known for its anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and cancer-protective properties—has been growing exponentially. The ingredient has been popping in a wide range of packaged foods, from sweet chocolate to savory crackers. Below are seven products I've come across containing turmeric, all from Amazon.com.
Before you shop, it's important to note that while eating foods containing turmeric can be a delicious way to increase your intake, I wouldn’t count on them to fully deliver all of this superfood's benefits. First, the amount per serving may be scant, and is typically not listed (this is true of all the products I share below with the exception of the juice). Research also shows that a key protective compound found in turmeric called curcumin may not be well absorbed from the digestive system into the bloodstream without the addition of piperine, a substance found in black pepper (an add-in for only one of the foods below).
In some cases, you can easily add black pepper yourself, like sprinkling it into tea. Otherwise, enjoy these bonus turmeric products for their other healthful nutrients, and add fresh turmeric root or powder, along with black pepper, to your own meals and snacks. The combo pairs nicely in omelets, smoothies, oatmeal, overnight oats, soups, stews, chili, and salad dressing, or folded into hummus, tahini, and nut butter, or even melted dark chocolate. (Just be sure not to overdo it, since too much turmeric has been linked to unwanted side effects, including acid reflux, low blood sugar, and reduced iron absorption.)
Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, is Health’s contributing nutrition editor, a New York Times best-selling author, and a consultant for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.
1
Numi Organic Tea Turmeric Blends Sampler
Available in four flavors, these caffeine-free tea bags contain turmeric as the main ingredient, combined with additional plants such as chamomile, lemon verbena, rooibos, cardamom, cinnamon, and vanilla.
2
Theo Coconut Turmeric Chocolate Clusters
Turmeric shows up lower on the ingredient list in this sweet treat. Each one contains cocoa beans, cane sugar, coconut, cocoa butter, crisped sorghum flakes, crisped quinoa, low fat cocoa powder (with ascorbic acid for color retention), ground turmeric, and ground vanilla bean.
3
Larabar Organic With Superfoods Turmeric Ginger and Beet
Turmeric is the second-to-last ingredient in this plant-based bar, along with dates, almonds, unsweetened apples, beet powder, and ginger. Bonus: Unlike many other energy bars, it has no added sugar.
4
RW Garcia Organic Lentil with Turmeric Crackers
This tasty cracker blend contains organic ingredients, such as stone-ground white corn and lentils. The turmeric flavor comes from a seasoning mix that includes organic tapioca syrup solids, organic cane sugar, organic carrot powder, salt, organic tomato powder, organic turmeric, and garlic powder.
5
REBBL Turmeric Golden Milk
Golden milk is one of the original recipes that made a big splash using turmeric, trending all over Pinterest and Instagram. This version’s ingredients include organic coconut milk (made from water and organic coconut crème), organic honey, organic acacia fiber (a plant native to parts of Africa, Pakistan, and India), organic turmeric, organic ginger, organic vanilla extract, organic quillaja extract (a South American tree), pink salt, organic cardamom, organic black pepper fruit, and organic stevia extract.
6
Vegan Rob's Gluten Free Rice Chips
Not only do these chips contain turmeric, they're vegan and gluten-free. The base is made of sprouted brown rice flour, white rice flour, flax seeds, chia seeds, and quinoa, and they're seasoned with a blend that includes pumpkin and onion powder, brown sugar, whole algal flour, and other natural flavors.
7
Whole Foods Market Organic Immune Refresher Carrot & Orange with Turmeric Juice Blend
In addition to carrot juice and turmeric, this beverage is made from organic apple juice concentrate and ascorbic acid (vitamin C). An 8 oz. serving provides 30% of your daily vitamin A needs, 14% for potassium, and 100% for vitamin C. It’s also the only product on the list that states the amount of turmeric it contains, 500 mg per serving.