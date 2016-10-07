What to Buy at Trader Joe's, According to Foodie Experts

"Healthy food is so expensive!" I often hear this complaint from people when I tell them what I do for a living. And it’s true; organic produce, pastured eggs, high-end cooking oils—all of these things can really add up. But you don’t have to take out a second mortgage to eat well. There are healthy deals to be had. As I've written before, I rely on my local Trader Joe’s for amazing prices on my favorite good-for-you staples. Read on for a few of the Trader Joe's products I shopped for this week, as well as top TJ's picks from other food experts.