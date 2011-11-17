Thirsty Thursday: Turkey Day Sips



By Sarah DiGiulio

Just the right vino can make any Thanksgiving dish shine. We tapped a top chef and our favorite sommeliers to find out which wines they serve to round out a meal for which to be thankful.

To serve with everything

Pour: Sauvignon Blanc

For a wine that pairs with all the classic turkey-feast tastes (from tart cranberries to the meaty bird itself) look for something clean with good acidity and without a lot of oak. The crispness in this white Sauvignon sips well with the entire spread, says John Ash, author of From the Earth to the Table: John Ash's Wine Country Cuisine and owner of the John Ash & Company restaurant in Santa Rosa, Calif. One of our favorites? Clos du Bois 2009 North Coast Sauvignon Blanc ($15; closdubois.com).

To highlight turkey and stuffing

Pour: Chardonnay

The full body in this white makes it a classic turkey pairing. Look for a smooth pick with a complex texture like Jacob's Creek Reserve Adelaide Hills Chardonnay ($12; jacobscreek.us), says Ardina Cerra, general manager of New York City restaurant Friend of a Farmer.

To highlight cranberries

Pour: Pinot Noir

Cherry, raspberry, and strawberry notes in this fruity red make tart cranberries pop, says Jackie Reissman, graduate of the French Culinary Institute and certified wine sommelier. Try the Mirassou California Pinot Noir ($12; thebarrelroom.com)—with pomegranate notes to keep it extra fresh.

To highlight sweet potatoes

Pour: Cabernet Sauvignon

Sweet and oaky flavors in this red complement the classic root vegetable, says Cerra. We love the jammy blackberry notes in the Sequoia Grove Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($35; sequoiagrove.com) balanced with hints of peppercorn to match a savory roast.