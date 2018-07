1. SoulSprout Almond Butter Truffles: Truffles that are good for you—yum! Made with sprouted almonds (so they’re easier to digest), cacao powder, dates, and a few other natural ingredients, these offer indulgence without the sugar crash—there are only seven grams of sugar in two. ($4 for 2 oz.; amazon.com) Per 2 tru es: 140 Calories, 10g Fat, 3g Fiber, 5g Pro.

2. RXBAR: You don’t have to squint to read the ingredient list—it’s printed in large type, right on the front. And why not, when there are only nuts, fruit, egg whites, and spices? In tasty flavors like mint chocolate, maple sea salt, peanut butter, and mixed berry, these gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free bars will satisfy everyone. ($2.50 for a 1.83-oz. bar; amazon.com) 210 Calories, 9g Fat, 6g Fiber, 12g Pro.

3. Thunderkids Bar: Sure, they’re meant for kids, but we love the smaller size for mini snack attacks. Made with nuts, fruit, and spices, these bars have just the right amount of sweetness to make eating one a treat. Peanut butter and jelly is our favorite flavor; they’re also available in chocolate chip cookie, apple pie, and fruit punch. ($6 for 5 1.5-oz. bars; amazon.com) 130 Calories, 6g Fat, 3g Fiber, 3g Pro.

4. Simple Mills Toasted Pecan Crunchy Cookies: Cookies on a healthy-snacks list? Yes, when they’re made with (gluten-free) gut-healthy prebiotic tiger nut flour, contain four grams of sugar per serving (three cookies!), and have no preservatives or other iffy ingredients getting in the way of their deliciousness. ($5 for 5.5 oz.; amazon.com) 120 Calories, 7g Fat, 0g Fiber, 1g Pro.

5. Health Warrior Chia Bar: If you like your chia in convenient bar form, these are for you. They slip into the smallest handbag; are vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and rich in omega-3s and fiber; and come in flavors including mango, vanilla almond, acai berry, and dark chocolate. ($16 for a 15-bar box; amazon.com) 100 Calories, 5g Fat, 4g Fiber, 3g Pro.