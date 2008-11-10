The Best of Winter Squash

I adore all the wonderful squash varieties available nowâand all the amazing things you can make from them. If youâre a fan, too, pick up a copy of A Harvest of Pumpkins and Squash by Lou Seibert Pappas. One of my favorite recipes:

Roasted Butternut Squash Polenta With Fried Sage

Preheat oven to 400Â°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss together 1 pound butternut squash (peeled, seeded, and cut into 1/2-inch cubes) with 2 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl. Spread on baking sheet, and bake 15 minutes. Stir, turning squash over, and bake 15â20 minutes or until tender.

Meanwhile, soak 1 cup polenta in 1 1/2 cups cold water in a bowl for 10 minutes. Bring 2 cups chicken broth to a boil over high heat. Stir in polenta and remaining water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Return to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes or until thickened. Stir squash into the polenta, and cook until heated through. Spoon into a hot bowl to serve.

To fry sage: Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan over medium heat, and cook until it sizzles and browns lightly. Add 12 fresh sage leaves, and sautÃ© until crisp. Scatter over the polenta. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese; serve.

